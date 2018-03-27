Donte Ingram molded by Danville, ready for Final Four

CHICAGO -- When Drake followed him on Instagram, he knew it was real.



Donte Ingram is living the life as one of the headliners of nationally famous Loyola as it makes a trip to the Final Four in San Antonio. Speeches. Autographs for swarms of fans. Interviews on network TV. Twitter shout-outs from Chance the Rapper. And of course, emails from legendary chaplain Sister Jean.



Prior to his NCAA Tournament fame, the 6-foot-6 senior spent his last two years of high school ball at the famed Simeon Career Academy playing alongside the likes of Jabari Parker, Kendrick Nunn, Kendall Pollard and a slew of other high Division I recruits.



But from ages zero to 15, Ingram was molded by Danville.



In this WAND interview, Ingram discusses what made his time in Danville special, his ties to Vermilion County, Sister Jean, the Ramblers' run to the Final Four and his favorite place to eat in the 217 area code.