Illini land skilled 6-foot-9 forward Bezhanishvili

SHELBYVILLE , Il. (WAND)- Illinois state police say one man is dead after being struck by a car. it happened on Illinois Route 128 northbound approximately ½ mile north of Illinois Route 16 at approximately 4:20 p.m. According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of a white Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Illinois Rt. 128 approximately one half mile north of Illinois Rt. 16. The pedestrian was walking northbound in the north...