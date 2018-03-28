Illini land skilled 6-foot-9 forward Bezhanishvili

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN -- Time to practice.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

GEORGE-y.

Buh-SHAWN-shuh-VILLY.

Illinois picked up its latest basketball commitment from the Patrick School (NJ) forward, who has guard-like skills at 6-foot-9 including the ability to use either hand going to the hoop. The Austria native's commitment on Monday evening leaves Illinois with three open scholarships, assuming the roster stays as is.

