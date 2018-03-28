Duplex fire erupts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to a large, two-story duplex fire just before 4 a.m. at the 800 block of South Walnut Street.

Springfield fire says extensive damage was done to the vacant upstairs unit of the duplex.

One man was home in the downstairs unit when the fire began.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.