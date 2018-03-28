Millikin's Pi Beta Phi hosts Green Eggs and Ham charity event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Pi Beta Phi at Millikin University is hosting a philanthropy Green Eggs and Ham event.

A pancake dinner will be served with proceeds going to the Pi Beta Phi Foundation.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the door. Bring a book to donate to get a dollar off admission.

