UIS holds event on helping children, families recover from trauma

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Springfield is hosting a free event discussing how to help children and families recover from trauma.

The Engaged Citizen Common Experiences Speaker Series and the Child Advocacy Studies Advisory Board will host author and Professor Julian Ford to discuss his work, "Helping Children and Families Recover from Trauma."

The event will be Wednesday, April 11 at 5:30 at the UIS Brookens Auditorium.

Again, the event is free to attend.