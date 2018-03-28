Teen charged with making terroristic threat against school

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager is accused of making a bomb threat against a local school Friday.

18-year-old Jalon Warren is charged with a Class X felony after police said h left a sticky note on a bathroom mirror saying a bomb would go off in Sullivan High School at 1:30 p.m.

The superintendent said the middle and high schools were evacuated and law enforcement searched the building and grounds.

No evidence of a bomb was found.

Warren was taken into custody Friday. He will be in court for his arraignment at 9 a.m. April 5.