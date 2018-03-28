Champaign County Board members vote to loan nursing home funds

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County Board members have agreed to loan up to $210,000 in support of the Champaign County Nursing Home.

In the first vote, board members approved a plan that would take effect immediately where the county general fund would be used to handle ongoing nursing home payroll costs.

Following the agreement, any revenue that the nursing home gathers must go straight towards repaying the county general loan.

The second vote passed by the board OK’d making $94,038 in payments out of the county‘s general fund to vendors at the nursing home.

An $11 million offer to buy the nursing home is being reviewed by the county. The tentative timetable will require a county board decision on the offer in late May.