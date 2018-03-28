Macon Resources looking for volunteers

Macon Resources looking for volunteersPosted:
DPS eyes teaching assistant layoffs, reorganization
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Paula Busboom spends her days getting Decatur students back on the right path.
Maroa woman takes home six-figure lottery prize
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A Maroa woman won a six-figure lottery prize this week.
Police: Woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.
2 arrested in Georgetown double shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting.
Duplex fire erupts in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Lawsuit: False sexual assault charges 'shattered' man's future
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – A former Illinois State University student is suing the school over fallout from sexual assault accusations.
Illini land skilled 6-foot-9 forward Bezhanishvili
CHAMPAIGN -- Time to practice. Giorgi Bezhanishvili. GEORGE-y. Buh-SHAWN-shuh-VILLY. Illinois picked up its latest basketball commitment from the Patrick School (NJ) forward, who has guard-like skills at 6-foot-9 including the ability to use either hand going to the hoop. The Austria native's commitment on Monday evening leaves Illinois with three open scholarships, assuming the roster stays as is. (Photos: Instagram)
Police: Shooting victim refuses to cooperate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt is underway as Springfield police look for a shooter.
Clinton High sports canceled Tuesday for student's visitation
CLINTON, Ill. (WAN) - Students will mourn the loss of one of their own Tuesday in Clinton.
Maroa residents rally against proposed wind farm
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — Walled in by wind: that’s Josh Lester’s biggest fear.
