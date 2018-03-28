Macon Resources looking for volunteers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources, Inc. needs volunteers to help serve over 800 adults and children with disabilities.

Volunteers can choose to worth with children ages 5 weeks and up or adults. Volunteer activities can include teaching a skill to day training participants, rocking or playing with children in day car, assisting in classrooms, and more.

For more information, call (217) 875-8880 or click HERE.