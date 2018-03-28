Millikin to host Performance Learning Showcase

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's Career Center and Center for Entrepreneurship are hosting a Performance Learning Showcase tonight.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 in the University Commons Banquet Room.

It will be set up like a reverse career fair where student-run ventures will be able to showcase their experiences to the community.

Students will have to pitch their ideas to those attending.

14 groups are signed up for the event.

