ISP holding commercial vehicle safety blitz in honor of fallen trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are holding a special enforcement detail in honor of Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty March 28, 2013.

His squad was hit by a semi-trailer on I-294 southbound at Willow Road.

The 24-hour detail is statewide and will start March 28 at midnight. The detail will focus on motor carrier safety checks and commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

Troopers will be looking to make sure drivers are properly licensed, equipment is safe, and logbooks are completed.

Long-haul drivers can only drive 70 hours per week.