Georgetown murder suspects appear in court

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Georgetown police have released the names of the two arrested for a double shooting on Monday.

Police arrested, Michael W. Long and Laura C. Johnson. Both were booked on preliminary murder charges. They appeared for their preliminary hearings in court on Wednesday.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Kimberly George, 31, died in the double shooting, which happened after 6 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Mill Road. Her autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

A man, Eric Stark, was shot multiple times as well and underwent surgery Monday.

Police said George and Stark were dating. Officers are still not sure what caused the shooting.

Two young children were at the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured. An older child was not home at the time.

A neighbor told the News-Gazette she woke up around the time of the shooting and heard cries for help, but not the gunshots.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Georgetown police at 217-442-0153. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 217-446-TIPS.

The shooting remains under investigation.