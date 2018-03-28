House fire claims 1 dog; another saved

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – A Wednesday morning house fire claimed a dog’s life.

The News-Gazette reports that at about 9:47 a.m., firefighters went to the 100 block of North Turner Drive in Mahomet to find flames coming from a single-story house. Crews stopped the fire before it could spread from the kitchen, where they say it damaged cabinets.

Rick and Marry Mullen, who own the ranch home, were not home when the fire started. There were two dogs inside. One escaped and needed resuscitation help, while the other died.

The newspaper says the fire left behind light smoke damage through the house.

Cornbelt and Seymour fire departments responded to the scene. This house fire was the third Cornbelt crews have responded to the last week.