Ribbon Cutting for Tuscany Restaurant April 4th

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce plans ribbon cutting for Tuscany April 4th. Tuscany closed in Decatur in December of 2011 after Millikin University took over the property on West Wood Street. Now one of the original owner partners is reviving the Tuscany name at a new location. Tuscany Steak and Pasta house opened for business Wednesday at the site of the former Rusty's Restaurant at the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Pershing Road. Owner Qamil Ballazhi says his staff from the former IL Forno wood fire pizza and Italian restaurant were amazing help along with his wife Tina and children to transform the space and prepare for the opening of Tuscany. It will feature a 10 hot dish buffet with salad bar for $7.99 Monday through Friday and a Sunday Brunch. They will also offer past favorites and Pizzas, Calzones, and Stromboli. Tuscany offers a full service bar with flat screes, a bar dining area, a main dining area, party room and soon a video gaming room. The menu, hours, and prices are available on the Tuscany Steak and Pasta House Facebook page. You can call ahead at 217 876 9900. The business was featured on the Wand News Business Watch.