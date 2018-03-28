Second coach charged with inappropriate conduct involving student

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police have arrested a second school coach for inappropriate sexual conduct.

Police say Dylan Nunn, 26, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. A DPD School Resource Officer talked with district leaders and a 14-year-old student about what police are calling “alleged inappropriate conduct”.

Officers say Nunn worked as a security guard for the district. He was also an eighth-grade girls basketball coach at Hope Academy.

“The Decatur Police Department takes the protection of the children within our community as a very serious matter,” police said in a press release. “The investigation into the allegations of misconduct is continuing.”

In the last several weeks, police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Krause, a sports coach who they say sent a nude Snapchat photo to a Decatur student. He was a softball coach for Eisenhower High School.

DPS leaders say they are looking into this second case.

“An internal investigation is being conducted by district staff. Because of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any further details,” DPS said in a statement. “As always, we are putting the safety of our students as our utmost priority.”