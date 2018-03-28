Accused arsonist arrested for bar fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Police in Chicago have arrested the man wanted for arson in connection with a fire at Mother’s Bar last month.

Charleston police announced the arrest of Brian T. Griffin Wednesday afternoon. Griffin faces charges of Aggravated Arson and Battery in Coles County.

The Chicago Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit found and arrested Griffin while he was a passenger in a car. Charleston police say Griffin is being held on charges in the Chicago area, but they expect him to be extradited to Coles County soon.

Charleston Police and Fire Departments thanked the U.S. Marshall’s Offices in Champaign and Chicago, Champaign Police and Chicago police for helping find and arrest Griffin.