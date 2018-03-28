Serial car burgler arrested

Zane Letz

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A serial car burgler has been arrested in Springfield.

Zane M. Letz, 32, has been the primary suspect in the recent automobile robbery chain in Springfield which occurred throughout Springfield in October of 2017 until his arrest.

Letz is being held in the Sangamon County Jail. The investigation remains open, WAND will bring more details as they are released.

