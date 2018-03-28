New name and new heights

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Near Westside Neighborhood in Decatur could soon be referred to as Millikin Heights.

The decision came from the Near Westside Restoration and Preservation Society.

The Millikin Heights name still needs approval from the city council.

Alan Duesterhaus, president of Millikin Heights Neighborhood Association, says people are always getting confused between what is the Westside and what is the Near Westside.

"There is a west end neighborhood, but that's not us," Duesterhaus says. "Its a wonderful neighborhood but it's a different neighborhood, so we wanted to have something that was more distinctive that people would understand and know exactly where it is."

Millikin heights is bordered by Fairview Avenue, Eldorado Street, South Main Street and Lincoln Park Drive.