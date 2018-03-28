Police: Robber stole cash drawer at knifepoint

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man used a knife to steal a cash drawer from a business.

They say it happened after 1 a.m. on March 21, when the man pulled out a large knife in the checkout lane at County Market (South 6th Street). Officers say he threatened a clerk and left with the cash drawer in a southbound direction.

Police say the man is white, stands at about 5-foot-5 with a thin build, and wore maroon pants, along with a bright yellow sweatshirt under a faded black or grey Carhart-style coat.

Officers say a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)788-8427 or online at cashfortips.us.

This crime is the Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week in Sangamon County.