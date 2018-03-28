Shell casings found at scene of shots fired report

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday night.

Decatur officers say they went to the 800 block of West Decatur St. and found shell casings. They say there were no people injured.

Police say they are continuing to work on the scene.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as more information is released.

