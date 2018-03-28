Stolen chameleon found dead in shallow grave

Stolen chameleon found dead in shallow gravePosted: Updated:
Second coach charged with inappropriate conduct involving student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police have arrested a second school coach for inappropriate sexual conduct.
Police expand investigation of deadly hit-and-run
State Police announced they are expanding their investigation into the hit-and-run death of Francis Edelen.
Teen charged with making terroristic threat against school
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager is accused of making a bomb threat against a local school Friday.
Son goes home after mother's tragic death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A child that spent the first eight months of his life at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital is now home with family.
Shell casings found at scene of shots fired report
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday night.
DPS eyes teaching assistant layoffs, reorganization
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Paula Busboom spends her days getting Decatur students back on the right path.
3 boys in Mississippi find part of mastodon jawbone
Three boys find part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.
Maroa woman takes home six-figure lottery prize
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A Maroa woman won a six-figure lottery prize this week.
2 arrested in Georgetown double shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting.
Police: Woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.
Illini land skilled 6-foot-9 forward Bezhanishvili
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Maroa residents rally against proposed wind farm
Lawsuit: False sexual assault charges 'shattered' man's future
Clinton High sports canceled Tuesday for student's visitation
Woman celebrates turning 104
