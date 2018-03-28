Forum aims to stop violent crime in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Activists, concerned community members and police will gather to curb violent crime in Decatur.

Stop the Violence is a program specifically targeted to inspire positive changes in the community through an open dialogue.

The forum will address a wide array of topics from bullying to violence against women to police brutality.

But organizer Michelle Walker says it’s really about uniting people through positivity.

“It’s about bringing the community together,” Walker said. “The more togetherness, the more we’re happy, the more people are going after their goals in life…then the less likely they are to be violent.”

Walker says the event will also have live entertainment.

Stop the Violence will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Public Library.