Crash victim critically ill after surgery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Complications after a highway crash left a woman critically ill.

The News-Gazette reports the crash happened when Theodore Rund, 81, decided to exit Interstate 57 at U.S. 45. Troopers say that just before 11 a.m. on March 21, his car clipped the front bumper of a northbound Lincoln MKZ. Both cars ended up on the east side of U.S. 45 and airbags deployed.

The newspaper says 77-year-old Katherine Schwartz, who is from Longview, became sick after complications from neck fracture surgery. The crash happened as Schwartz drove from Tuscola to Savoy after visiting a chiropractor.

Schwartz suffered a broken neck and two broken arms. She is in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

The paper says police gave Rund a ticket for skipping a stop sign.