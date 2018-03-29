'Brummett Magic' shares about bond, going off to college

DECATUR -- If the Brummett twins don't have an unlimited data plan on their cell phones, they might want to look into it.



The pair of dual All-Staters (basketball and football both) says it will institute nightly FaceTime sessions next year when it's going to be 120 miles apart at school in Peoria and DeKalb.



But for one weekend at the Future Superstars All-Star Weekend, Amir and Armon Brummett were in the same game one last time -- albeit on different teams.



In this WAND interview, the twins discuss their special bond, plus what it'll be like to be separated for school.