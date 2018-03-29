Six Eisenhower athletes share their stories on Signing Day

DECATUR -- Signing Day at Eisenhower is a special annual tradition not because it's a chance to celebrate the athletic achievements of its top performers, but because it's an opportunity to hear the many different stories the students have as they reflect on their transition to the next level.



Six in all signed to play in college on Wednesday in the school's Brooks Gym, which meant there were six diverse, emotional stories to tell. They ranged from triumph over academic obstacles to celebrating the sibling bond of Millikin-bound Victoria and Matt Skeffington.



Alyssa Baltimore: Culver-Stockton (Volleyball)

Brandon Burries: Carthage (Track)

Matthew Skeffington: Millikin (Football)

Victoria Skeffington: Millikin (Soccer)

Daniel Morford: Rose-Hulman (Football)

Joseph McKinley: Elmhurst (Football)



For extended interviews with each student, visit Gordon Voit -- WAND Sports on Facebook.