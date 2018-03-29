Sex offender pleads not guilty to violation, repeatedly visiting grade school

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted sex offender has pleaded not guilty to violating the sex offender registration status by repeatedly visiting a local grade school.

27-year-old Michael Valentine entered the plea Wednesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Valentine is accused of visiting Mount Zion Grade School on multiple occasions. Investigators working for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services discovered the visits.

A police affidavit claims Valentine visited the school with his girlfriend, who has a child who attends the school.

Valentine was ordered to register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 15-year-old in 2014. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in that case.