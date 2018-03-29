Man accused in deadly home invasion booked into Sangamon Co. Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused in a deadly armed robbery and home invasion has been booked into the Sangamon County Jail after being arrested earlier this month in Florida.

20-year-old Mark Meszaros is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion, and theft. He is held on a $2 million bond.

20-year-old Dayne Woods of Springfield and 18-year-old Katherine Smith of Chatham are facing the same charges.

The charges stem from a home invasion in the 1900 block of East Jackson St. that left Dohndre Hughes dead of a stab wound.