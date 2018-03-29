Piano teacher charged, investigated after hidden cameras found in his apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police continue to investigate a local piano teacher who is facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault after hidden cameras were found in the apartment where he taught children.

Aaron Michal Parlier gave lessons to children for several years in the Bloomington/Normal area. Another victim was reportedly identified through a previous social media post.

Parlier was arrested on Jan. 30.

Police are checking to see if there are more potential victims. Anyone who had their child come to Parlier's apartment is asked to call Detective John Heinlen at (3909) 434-2672.