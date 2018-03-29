St. Teresa High School raffle tickets on sale

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tickets are on sale for the St. Teresa's MEGA Raffle.

This is the high school's 23rd annual raffle.

A total in $125,000 in prizes will be paid. One winner will take the Grand Prize of $100,000.

Individual tickets cost $100. There are also bundles available. Buy 2, get 1 free. By 3, get 2 free. Buy 5, get 5 free.

Tickets are on sale now through June 8. The final drawing will be June 8 at 7 p.m. at Curly's Sports Bar and will be catered by Mac's Pigskin Diner.

Free tickets will be up for grabs during live broadcasts by WSOY Byers & Co. on April 6, May 4 and June 8.

You can purchase tickets at the St. Teresa High School Advancement Office, online by clicking HERE, or by calling (217) 875-7950.