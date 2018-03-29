Mayor appoints new chief to Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new Springfield Fire Chief was appointed on Thursday.

Mayor Jim Langfelder announced Springfield resident Allen Reyne to be the next chief for the Springfield Fire Department. Reyne joined SFD in 1999 and served as a firefighter, driver-engineer and was appointed captain in 2009.

The Mayor's office said Reyne has an extensive background and leadership skills. Reyne is a certified fire investigator at both the state and international level and a paramedic. Reyne holds various certifications including Hazardous Waste Operations, Fire Service Management I, II, III, and IV and Fire Service Instructor I & II.

"The selection of the new fire chief to replace Chief Helmerichs was a very difficult decision," stated Mayor Langfelder. "The main goal was to select a chief that will build on the strengths and successes achieved under the leadership of Chief Helmerichs, including being designated a Class 1 Fire Department. There were several very well-qualified candidates to lead the fire department. I chose Allen for his ability to provide stability while also providing a vision towards the future."

Before joining SFD he was a volunteer firefighter for Godfrey Fire Protection District and was a paramedic in both Springfield and St. Louis County.

Reyne is replacing Chief Barry Helmerichs. He will retire on April 6.

City Council will vote on Reyne's appointment on April 17.

Eight other individuals from the department were interviewed for the position.