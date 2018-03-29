Police: Coach sent Snapchat messages to student

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a high school coach accused of having inappropriate conversations with a student exchanged Snapchat messages with her.

Sworn statements say Dylan Nunn, 26, talked with and sent text messages to a 14-year-old girl. Nunn is a freshman girls’ basketball coach at Eisenhower High School and a security guard at Hope Academy.

This is the second arrest of a Decatur Public Schools sports coach in the last week. Eisenhower softball coach Matthew Krause, 26, stands accused of sending a nude Snapchat photo to a student.

Police say they found Snapchat messages on the girl’s phone, which listed Nunn as a contact named “Wayne”. They say Nunn tells the teen her “voice is so beautiful” in one message, and in others would tell her goodnight with an emoji of “a smiling face with heart eyes” in the text.

Police say the teen and Nunn talked about having sex but never actually engaged in it. They say the teen considered Nunn to be her boyfriend and at one point sent him a photo of her in underwear.

The statements say Nunn described his messages with emojis as “a joke”. In a Wednesday interview with police, officers say he denied having a relationship with the teen. They say he refused to hand over his phone during the interview.

Nunn’s bond is set at $100,000. He is in the Macon County Jail and faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.

In a statement, Decatur Public Schools said it places safety of students as “our utmost priority”, adding it is going through an internal investigation into both cases.