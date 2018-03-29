Police quickly arrest bank robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Police in Danville have made an arrest in a bank robbery that happened on Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the First Midwest Bank at 100 N. Gilbert Street around 11:30 a.m.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said the bank called 911 and said there was a holdup.

According to Thomason, the 20-year-old male subject entered the bank and demanded money. The man implied he had a weapon. Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"Outside the facility the subject tried to enter a vehicle a woman was getting into. She fought him off and got inside her car locking the doors," Thomason said. "The subject then went to a pickup truck but the driver drove off and the subject was last seen fleeing northbound."

Officers were able to arrest the suspect in the 100 block of Robinson Street.

Ruben Portugal was booked in the Vermilion County jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery and attempted vehicle hijacking.