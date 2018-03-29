Manhunt underway for post office robbery suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a post office at gunpoint.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when the man walked up to the counter at 202 S. Broadway Ave. in Urbana and demanded cash. Police say he lifted up his shirt and showed what the clerk believed to be the handle of a gun.

The paper says the clerk handed over cash, which he put in a white plastic Wal-Mart bag. Police say he left the scene with a few pages of stamps.

An unidentified customer was in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police believe the suspect is at least 40 years old, black, stands at 5-feet-9 and weighs 185 pounds. They say he had on a dark rain-style jacket, a dark or blue "rain" and dark pants, along with wire-rimmed glasses on his face. Someone saw him running westbound near the north side of the Lincoln Historic Hotel.

Urbana officer have talked with the US Postal Service Investigators about the crime.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477. Tips can also be sent electronically to 373tips.com.