Illinois city moves tobacco purchase age to 21

AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois city is changing its rules for allowing people to buy tobacco.

Aurora’s city council heard about tobacco and vaping issues becoming a problem in area schools. They decided to move the purchase age for tobacco and vaping products to 21.

The unanimous vote from the council placed Aurora among 18 other municipalities with a 21-or-older purchase rule. Chicago, Evanston, Naperville and Bolingbrook have similar laws.

Aurora mayor Richard Irvin says the city “once again made the health and future of our children a top priority” with the law change.

State law in Illinois says people have to be 18 to buy tobacco products.