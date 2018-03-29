Ameren donates $50K to Inland Port

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Midwest Inland Port Thursday announced a $50,000 contribution from Ameren Illinois to help attract new investments in the freight hub.

The goal of the Inland Port is to develop Decatur as Illinois’ downstate transportation hub, with a focus on reducing rail and highway congestion in Chicago and developing the economy in Central Illinois.

Officials said Ameren’s contribution will help pay for efforts to attract businesses and other partners to the project.