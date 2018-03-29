Spike in pedestrian deaths prompts road warning

Spike in pedestrian deaths prompts road warningPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Second coach charged with inappropriate conduct involving student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police have arrested a second school coach for inappropriate sexual conduct.
-
Crash victim critically ill after surgery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Complications after a highway crash left a woman critically ill. The News-Gazette reports the crash happened when Theodore Rund, 81, decided to exit Interstate 57 at U.S. 45. Troopers say that just before 11 a.m. on March 21, his car clipped the front bumper of a northbound Lincoln MKZ. Both cars ended up on the east side of U.S. 45 and airbags deployed. The newspaper says 77-year-old Katherine Schwartz, who is from Longview, became sick after complica...
-
Piano teacher charged, investigated after hidden cameras found in his apartment
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police continue to investigate a local piano teacher who is facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault after hidden cameras were found in the apartment where he taught children.
-
Police expand investigation of deadly hit-and-run
State Police announced they are expanding their investigation into the hit-and-run death of Francis Edelen.
-
Shell casings found at scene of shots fired report
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday night.
-
Son goes home after mother's tragic death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A child that spent the first eight months of his life at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital is now home with family.
-
Stolen chameleon found dead in shallow grave
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police found a missing chameleon several weeks after someone stole it from a pet store.
-
Sex offender pleads not guilty to violation, repeatedly visiting grade school
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted sex offender has pleaded not guilty to violating the sex offender registration status by repeatedly visiting a local grade school.
-
Police: Coach sent Snapchat messages to student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a high school coach accused of having inappropriate conversations with a student exchanged Snapchat messages with her.
-
'Brummett Magic' shares about bond, going off to college
DECATUR -- If the Brummett twins don't have an unlimited data plan on their cell phones, they might want to look into it. The pair of dual All-Staters (basketball and football both) says it will institute nightly FaceTime sessions next year when it's going to be 120 miles apart at school in Peoria and DeKalb. But for one weekend at the Future Superstars All-Star Weekend, Amir and Armon Brummett were in the same game one last time -- albeit on different teams. In this WAND inte...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Second coach charged with inappropriate conduct involving student
-
'Brummett Magic' shares about bond, going off to college
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
Teen charged with making terroristic threat against school
-
Wednesday Morning Forecast
-
DNR reports Asian carp progress
-
Six Eisenhower athletes share their stories on Signing Day
-
2 arrested in Georgetown double shooting
-
Champaign Fire Department will now have command of scenes
-
Donte Ingram molded by Danville, ready for Final Four
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-