Beer to be available at U of I baseball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Baseball fans will be able to buy beer at an upcoming Illini game.

The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics says beer will be available for purchase on May 4, when Illinois plays Ohio State. It will be sold in a tent on the left-field line of Illinois Field.

Drinks are only allowed inside of a fenced tent area, and people must be 21 or older to enter.

The first 500 fans to visit Illinois Field for that game will get free Hickory River BBQ as part of the Bleacher Bum BBQ game. The May 4 game will also feature postgame fireworks.

The annual beer game has drawn crowds for Illinois baseball, including a record of over 5,200 people in 2009.