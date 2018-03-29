Scratch-off surprise wins teen $1k a week for life

QUEBEC CITY (WAND) – A Canadian teen hit the jackpot when she played the lottery for the first time.

Charlie Lagarde won $1,000 Canadian dollars a year for life when she played a $4 scratch-off ticket. She played the ticket while celebrating her 18th birthday.

The prize is worth about $775 a week in American money.

Family and friends went with the teen when she collected her first prize on Monday.

She told Gagnant a Vie lottery leaders that she plans to study photography.