Data breach strikes Under Armour app users

(WAND) – Under Armour says data belonging to millions of its users is now compromised.

The company announced Thursday that a data breach affects about 150 million people who use its MyFitnessPal app. CNBC reports the hacked information includes details such as usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords.

The company does not collect social security numbers or driver’s license numbers, and it processes payments in a separate place.

Under Armour first noticed a problem on March 25, when CNBC says it learned an unauthorized person found their way into app records in February. The company has enlisted the help of data security firms and police to figure out who is responsible.

The news caused Under Armour shares to fall by 3.8 percent on Thursday.