Police: Masked man stole from cab driver at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a cab driver at gunpoint.

Officers say that after 8 p.m. Thursday, a man with his face covered approached the driver in the 800 block of North 9th Street before taking cash. They say the man took off from the scene in a northbound direction on 9th, then started moving west between houses.

Police say a K-9 is involved in an effort to track the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311.

