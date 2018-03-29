Local MLB Roundup: Effingham's Green, Winkler throw fire on Opening Day

Local MLB Roundup: Effingham's Green, Winkler throw fire on Opening DayPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Poster of online ad selling child for sex sentenced
HOUSTON (WAND) – A former Illinois man is going to prison for selling his daughter for sex on Craigslist.
-
Piano teacher charged, investigated after hidden cameras found in his apartment
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police continue to investigate a local piano teacher who is facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault after hidden cameras were found in the apartment where he taught children.
-
Police: Coach sent Snapchat messages to student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a high school coach accused of having inappropriate conversations with a student exchanged Snapchat messages with her.
-
Police: Masked man stole from cab driver at gunpoint
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a cab driver at gunpoint.
-
Scratch-off surprise wins teen $1k a week for life
QUEBEC CITY (WAND) – A Canadian teen hit the jackpot when she played the lottery for the first time.
-
Son goes home after mother's tragic death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A child that spent the first eight months of his life at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital is now home with family.
-
Manhunt underway for post office robbery suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a post office at gunpoint.
Two arrested for manufacturing meth
Mattoon - At 5:45 on Saturday morning, Mattoon Police arrested two individuals for manufacturing meth in their home.
-
Crime Tracker Mugshots
Click here for the latest information on arrests made in central Illinois.
-
Three Charged with Burglary
MATTOON - Three people are under arrest in connection with the burglary of a Burger King restaurant in Mattoon. Allison Blakemore, 18, Myles Hensley, 21, and Damian Webb, 18, all of Mattoon, were arrested and booked in the Coles County Jail.
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-