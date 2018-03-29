Local MLB Roundup: Effingham's Green, Winkler throw fire on Opening Day

Opening Day 2018 will be forever remembered locally as the day a couple Effingham County boys threw flat out smoke.



Chad Green took the mound for the Yankees and struck out three of the four batters he faced.



Dan Winkler did the same for the Braves and struck out two of three batters.



Together they posted two and two-thirds scoreless innings of relief and showed what kind of baseball is played in Effingham County.



Another local tie-in to Opening Day is Macon native and Braves manager Brian Snitker, who led Atlanta to an 8-5 win over the Phillies. In it, he picked up the major leagues' first ejection of the season arguing a check swing call in the ninth inning. It was the seventh of his career.







Other local connections:



3B Paul DeJong (Illinois State alumnus)

Status: Active (STL)

Opening Day: 1-for-4

Note: Signed six-year, $26 million deal this offseason that could ultimately be worth $51.5 million depending on options for 2024 and 2025.



RP Phil Maton (Glenwood graduate)

Status: Starting year in Triple-A El Paso (SD)

Note: 2.45 ERA in 7.1 innings this spring. 4.18 ERA in 43 innings with Padres in 2017.



RP Brock Stewart (Illinois State alumnus, Normal native)

Status: Starting year in Triple-A Oklahoma City (LAD)

Note: 3.41 ERA in 34.1 innings last year with Dodgers



RP Dan Winkler (St. Anthony graduate)

Status: Active (ATL)

Opening Day: 1.1 scoreless innings of relief (2 K)



RP Chad Green (Effingham High graduate)

Status: Active (NYY)

Opening Day: 1.1 scoreless innings of relief (3 K)



RP Nick Gardewine (Effingham High graduate)

Status: Starting year in Triple-A Round Rock (TEX)

Note: 5.63 ERA in 8 innings last year with Rangers; 2.21 ERA in 36.2 innings with Double-A Frisco (TEX).



OF Jayson Werth (Glenwood graduate)

Status: Starting year in Triple-A Tacoma (SEA) after extended spring training in Peoria, Arizona.

Note: Hit .226 with 10 HR and 29 RBI in 70 games with the Nationals last year. Suffered broken foot in June and missed three months.



RP Spencer Patton (Born in Urbana, raised in Tuscola, South Central graduate)

Status: Plays for Yokohama BayStars in Japan.

Note: Received World Series ring with Cubs in 2016. Struck out 66 hitters in 60 innings last season for BayStars