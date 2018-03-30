Police find body early Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police officers were on the scene after a body was found on Friday morning.

Neighbors told WAND-TV that a body was found in the 1000 block of Henrietta Street around 9 a.m.

Those neighbors say they heard gunshots around 10 p.m. the night before, but when they went out to check it out they didn't find anything wrong.

Springfield police were on scene investigating but didn't have any further details to release.

WAND-TV has a crew at the scene and will bring you more details as soon as they are released.