Fake weed causing ER visits, severe bleeding

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Chicago police are investigating after a rash of people using fake weed have shown up at emergency rooms with severe bleeding.

The state department of public health issued a warning after six people had bleeding tied to synthetic cannabinoids over the past couple of months.

A minimart in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue was cited and synthetic cannabis was seized.

No arrests have been made so far.

Synthetic cannabinoids are known as fake weed and are often called K2 and spice.

It is made up of hundreds of different manufactured chemicals.

Side effects of using include bleeding, kidney failure, heart attacks, and death.