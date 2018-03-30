CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and local police departments are urging drivers to focus on the road.

The Chatham Police Department said in the past several months, officers have stopped drivers for buying things on eBay, gifts on Amazon, checking Facebook, watching YouTube, sending emails, using GPS on their phone, and even playing Candy Crush while driving with kids in the car.

They said texting is also a huge problem along.

The department posted to Facebook, "Maybe we can save a life. Please don't become a statistic."