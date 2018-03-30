Local Easter egg hunts and celebrations

Posted:

(WAND) - Easter is this Sunday, and there are lots of egg hunts and events going on around the area.

Here is a list of celebrations and family events in our area:

  • ARTHUR: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Arthur Lovington High School, 1:30 p.m.
  • AUBURN: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Pohlod Park, 10 a.m., open to children ages 10 and under
  • CHAMPAIGN: Eggstravaganza, Saturday, West Side Park, 10 a.m. to noon, open to children 10 and under
  • CHAMPAIGN: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Gallivan & Associates - Keller Williams Realty TREC, El Toro Bravo, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., free photos, $3 pancake breakfast for children, $5 for adults
  • CHAMPAIGN: Visit the Easter Bunny, Saturday, Dallas & Company, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CHAMPAIGN: Leaders for Life Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Leaders for Life Martial Arts, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • CHAMPAIGN: Easter Bunny at Market Place Mall, Saturday, Market Place Mall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.  
  • CHAMPAIGN: MAKEBreak at Michaels - Easter Slime, Saturday, Michaels, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • CHAMPAIGN: Easter egg hunt, Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
  • CHAMPAIGN: Bunny at the Ballpark - Illinois vs Iowa Baseball, Saturday, Illinois Field, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • CHAMPAIGN: CGA Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Champaign Gymnastics Academy, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • CHATHAM: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Community Park, 10 a.m. to noon
  • DECATUR: Scovill Zoo and Children's Museum's Critter Egg Hunt, Saturday, 2:00 p.m., free for kids 10 and under, pre-egg hunt songs/dances at 1:30 p.m., free carousel rides after egg hunt until 3 p.m., reduced admission to museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • DECATUR: Heartland Community Church, Saturday, Johns Hill Park, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., giving away 60-80 bikes, free hot dogs and water, giant inflatables, fire truck, 40,000 Easter eggs, open to kids up to 6th grade
  • DECATUR: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., 10 a.m., children 12 and under
  • DECATUR: Antioch Christian Church Egg hunt, Saturday, 5409 E. US Rt. 36, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • DECATUR: Boiling Springs Church of God egg hunt, Saturday, 2350 Boiling Springs Rd., 2 p.m.
  • DECATUR: Maranatha Assembly egg hunt, Sunday, 555 W. Imboden Dr., 10 a.m. following Easter service
  • EFFINGHAM: Easter Eggstravaganza, Saturday, Thelma Keller Convention Center, 8:30 a.m. to 12, open to children up to 10 years old, free picture with Easter Bunny, gift bag for first 500 kids
  • EFFINGHAM: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Effingham Elks Lodge, 9 a.m. to noon, RSVP required
  • EFFINGHAM: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Effingham Rehab and Health Care, 10 a.m. to noon
  • ELKHART: Elkhart Easter egg hunt and carnival, Saturday, Village Park, 10 a.m.
  • GIBSON CITY: Harvest Moon Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theatre, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • GROVELAND: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 18040 Unsicker Rd., 10 a.m., 20,000 Easter eggs
  • HANNA CITY: Wildlife Prairie Park Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Pioneer Homestead, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., open to children 12 and under
  • LINCOLN: Lincoln Park District Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Lincoln Park District Driving Range, 1400 Railer Way, 10 a.m.
  • MAHOMET: Eggstravaganza, Saturday, Elks Lake Pavilion, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., must have registered by Mar. 27
  • MONTICELLO: Monticello Parks and Recreation Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Forest Preserve Park, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • MONTICELLO: The BIG Event, Saturday, Monticello Christian Church, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • PEORIA: Underwater egg hunts, Saturday, AquaPlex, 600 NE Water St., $5 for members and $7 for non-members, open to children ages 3 to 9, for registration click HERE.
  • PEORIA: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Peoria Public Library, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave., 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., open to preschoolers through middle schoolers, free Easter bags provided
  • PEORIA: Doggie Easter egg hung, Saturday, Camp Wokanda, 1 p.m.
  • EAST PEORIA: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Bass Pro Shops, 2 p.m. with registration starting at 1:30 p.m., free photos with Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • SADORUS: Sadorus Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Sadorus Park, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • SAVOY: Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Prairie Fields Park, 10:30 a.m. to noon
  • SPRINGFIELD: Easter Eggstravaganza, Saturday, Knight's Action Park, 1700 Recreation Dr., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10,000 Easter eggs per hunt, open to children 6 and under.
  • SPRINGFIELD: Cathedral Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1 p.m.
  • SPRINGFIELD: Springfield's HUGE Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Grant Middle School, 10 a.m.
  • SPRINGFIELD: St. Joseph's Home Easter egg hunt, Saturday, 3306 S. 6th St., 11 a.m., children 12 and under
  • SPRINGFIELD: Hyvee Easter egg hunt, Saturday, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., 11:15 a.m.
  • SPRINGFIELD: UIS Baseball egg hung, Saturday, 2 p.m., open to children up to 5th grade
  • SPRINGFIELD: Calvary Kids/Play Zone Indoor Easter egg hunt, Sunday, 501 W. Hazel Dell Rd., 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., open to children through 5th grade
  • ST. JOSEPH: St. Joseph annual Easter egg hunt, Saturday, Hackler Park, 9 a.m.
  • URBANA: Easter Eggstravaganza, Saturday, State Farm, 2704 Boulder Dr., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • URBANA: Urbana Park District's egg hunt with a splash, Saturday, Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., must have registered by Mar. 24
  • URBANA: Easter egg hunt at Urbana First, Sunday, Urbana First Church, 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
  • URBANA: Easter egg hunt and Illini women's tennis, Sunday, Atkins Tennis Center, noon to 2 p.m.
  • URBANA: Easter egg hunt, Sunday, Riggs Beer Company, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps