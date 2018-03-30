Former Gilman clerk pleads guilty to stealing thousands

GILMAN, Ill. (WAND)- A former Gilman city clerk pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing thousands of dollars from the city, according to court records.

In January, authorities said Michelle Fancher embezzled between $10,000 and $100,000 of city money from 2011 to 2017. She resigned last August.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Fancher pleaded guilty to one felony charge of theft. She was sentenced to 48 months probation and ordered to pay $51,954 in restitution along with a $25 per month probation fee. A second charge of official misconduct was dropped, according to online court records.