Zoo, museum plan Critter Egg Hunt

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Scovill Zoo and the Children’s Museum of Illinois are hosting their annual Critter Egg Hunt Saturday.

The hunt begins at 2 p.m. around the gazebo and sculpture park. Before the hunt, organizers have planned songs and dances at 1:30.

“I think our goodie bags are kind of interesting,” said Ben Rapson, education and volunteer coordinator at the zoo. “With the children's museum and the zoo, we managed to get some extra zoo-themed and museum-themed items in the goodie bags for the egg hunt reward.”

Although the zoo will be closed, organizers are offering free carousel rides until 3 p.m. and reduced admission at the museum.