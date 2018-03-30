Mega Millions jackpot hits milestone

(WAND) – Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be for one of the largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history.

The drawing will be for $502 million. That’s just the fourth time in the history of the Mega Millions game that the prize has passed a half-billion dollars. It’s also the tenth-largest ever American grand prize.

This jackpot pays a cash option of $301 million. The winner also has the option of collecting annuity payments each year.

Each person has a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning the grand prize.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were 7-25-43-56-59, with a Mega Ball of 13. Illinois players won 68,000 total prizes valued from $2 to $1,000,000.