Three people win million-dollar 'Millionaire Raffle' prizes

ILLINOIS (WAND) – One person in a trio of million-dollar lottery winners will bring a prize home to central Illinois.

Jerre Stowers of Divernon joins Carol Vymetal of Woodridge and Kevin McInerney of Naperville in a group of three Illinoisans to win the Illinois Lottery St. Patrick’s Day Millionaire Raffle. Each winner found out about their prize in a March 18 drawing.

Stowers bought his winning ticket at a Divernon Circle K, located at 329 W. State Route 104. He was so excited that he called his daughter at 2:30 a.m. to tell her he won.

“Once in a lifetime finally came true,” the retired electrician says. He plans to use the money to upgrade his house, then give the rest to his children and grandchildren.

The Circle K claimed a bonus of $10,000 for selling a winning ticket.