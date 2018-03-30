Man who shot woman in face sentenced

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who shot a woman in the face will spend decades in prison.

In April of 2017, 32-year-old Christopher Dawson shot the woman in the 900 block of Fowler Street in Danville. She survived the shooting, then called 911 to tell authorities she knew the person who committed the crime.

That information helped U.S. Marshals find Dawson.

A judge sentenced Dawson to three decades behind bars. His charges included aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated domestic battery.

He’s required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.