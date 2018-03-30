Dog attack sends man to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man is in hospital care after a dog attacked him.

After 6 p.m. Friday, police say they went to the 1100 block of S. Spring St. for a report of a dog attack. When firefighters arrived on the scene, one of them tackled the dog and restrained it to keep it from attacking anyone else.

Police say the dog in question was a pitbull.

Officers say the dog died while first responders restrained it. Police at one point called animal control to help at the scene.

Police say the injured man has an arm injury. They did not say which hospital he went to.